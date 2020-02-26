The Kentucky Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously denied an appeal from the proposed River Cities Academy, the first group that wants to open a charter school in the state.
The board’s final order, read aloud during a meeting on the appeal, said that the Newport Independent School District Board “was legally barred” from approving the application and did not err in its decision because River Cities Academy failed to meet the requirements of state law.
It says the charter school group wrongly relied on public funding in its 5-year budget projections. The General Assembly has not approved a funding mechanism for charter schools.
The order said that the application “lacks competence” and that the charter school’s plan was “not financially sustainable.”
It also said that the local board found that deficiencies in the charter school’s application’s including that it was incomplete and did not meet requirements on several fronts.
The issue was before the state board of education because on Dec. 26, the first application ever filed in Kentucky to open a charter school was denied by the Newport Independent school board. The Kentucky General Assembly approved charter schools in 2017 with the stipulation that a local school board would have to approve an application and if that was denied, the appeal would be heard by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Kentucky Board of Education member Lu Young said that the Newport Independent Board did not take the decision lightly.
River Cities Academy waived its right to a hearing, according to the written appeal.
It’s Jan. 23 appeal said, “we formally declare that the premise of the denial is in error, spurious and fundamentally flawed.”
“As an all-parent volunteer group organized in good faith to provide one small option to improve the educational outcome for our community, we hoped to apply to an objective authorizer, open-minded to the needs of our community,” the appeal said, “Instead, we found ourselves confronted by authorizers who we believed were highly influenced by outside interests. Furthermore, while we share the same goals of providing excellent education for children in the community, we were confronted by a defensive superintendent whose district consistently ranks in the bottom 5% of the state.
The Kentucky Board of Education on Tuesday began a 10 a.m. meeting about the appeal by going into a closed session that lasted about an hour.
Appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear on his Inauguration Day, the new state school board and the new governor are not viewed as supporting charter schools as were the state board members approved by former Gov. Matt Bevin, who pushed for charter schools in Kentucky.
No one in the state applied to open a charter school until October when River Cities Academy filed a 1, 062-page application with the Newport Independent Board. Superintendent Kelly Middleton said in December that the school board made the unanimous decision against the River Cities Academy application after following the recommendations by a review committee that included representatives of public school districts in Northern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky University and others.
In December, Middleton cited major concerns expressed by the review committee: “The applicant lacked specificity and provided unfinished planning in multiple areas that leave significant question as to whether or not the school will be able to launch successfully for a proposed August 2020 start date. The applicant does not provide data to support the complexities of the population to be served and relies on generalized notions of what the applicant believes should be good for all children.”
Among the concerns was the lack of authentic evidence of community support for the charter school, a lack of evidence to support competency and capacity for providing services to students with special needs, and a lack of a transportation plan for elementary school students.
The charter group displayed questionable integrity for indicating a partnership with The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky had been secured when no such agreement existed, a December news release from the school district said, and there was “significant plagiarism in the application process, including the use of external sources without providing proper citation.”
The River Cities appeal said, “the claim of plagiarism is decidedly false on multiple levels.”
“In order for any plagiarism report to be valid there must be an expectation of original authorship. The expectation of original authorship when responding to application questions is not at all equivalent to the expectation when publishing a book, as the (Newport Independent) Superintendent intimated in his presentation to the Board on December 26, 2019.
The appeal said from the start, the Newport Independent’s approach was “heavily biased against RCA” as demonstrated by the board’s major concerns with the application.
Lynn Schaber, a leader in the proposed River Cities Academy, did not immediately comment Tuesday but said in December that her group had concerns about the school board deferring the recommendation to the superintendent and concerns about many of the comments made about the application.
River Cities Academy proposed having 200 students from Newport and Northern Kentucky’s other river cities — Covington, Dayton, Bellevue, Fort Thomas and Ludlow. Superintendents from Fort Thomas, Covington and Ludlow spoke in opposition to the charter school during a Dec. 18 public forum in Northern Kentucky on the application, the December news release said.
Other groups who want to open charter schools in the state have said they won’t file applications until the General Assembly approves a funding mechanism for charter schools.
