With demand for oil dropping globally, consumers are seeing incredible savings at the pump. However, the savings will not benefit Owensboro or Daviess County governments.
Both the city of Owensboro and Daviess Fiscal Court determine their prices through an annual bid between oil vendors that has both governmental entities pay a certain percentage over wholesale, making them not unlike gas stations, said Jordan Johnson, county purchasing agent.
“We lock in the markup because the price of gas is the price of gas,” he said. “What we budget annually is based on historical activity. There is no way to project the actual cost because we price wholesale and a markup, which we bid for various degrees of quantity.”
Between the Daviess County Landfill, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station and the Daviess County Road Department, the county uses more than 200,000 gallons of fuel a year to the tune of roughly $750,000, Johnson said.
The markup over wholesale is negotiated for each year’s budget and based on the prior year. The cost above wholesale is based on the quantity that the county’s oil vendor, Valor Oil in this case, delivers.
For example, according to the county’s bid evaluation report, if the vendor brings 250 gallons of oil or less, the county will pay whatever the daily diesel and biodiesel wholesale rack price is plus 24 cents a gallon.
Rack price is the price at which refineries sell gasoline to their various clients. These clients can include wholesale gasoline sellers or even gas stations themselves. The type of gasoline they sell includes branded and unbranded types.
The markup is ultimately based on the volume that the county and city respectively purchase more than 5,000 gallons. A purchase of more than 5,000 gallons would cost the county the wholesale rack price plus 2 cents per gallon.
Ultimately, despite the consumer savings, that won’t translate to huge savings, if any, to the city or county.
“There could potentially be savings, but we won’t experience it like the regular consumer,” he said. “What that markup covers for the vendor is the costs of delivery and winter additive to the diesel. They are not making a lot of money from us. We are mostly just paying for the fuel. The markup is the only thing we control in that bid.”
For the city of Owensboro, a bulk of their fuel costs come from the Owensboro Transit System, the Owensboro Police Department and the Owensboro Sanitation Department, which is roughly $900,000. Even with lower than average prices, the city, like the county, isn’t expecting a “windfall” of savings, said Angela Hamric, city finance manager.
“We were anticipating our fuel costs being higher than we had budgeted for,” she said. “These lower costs may help us in that regard, but there won’t be any kind of great savings windfall. Perhaps it will help us stay within budget.”
