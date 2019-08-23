Cheers on the Pier returns to the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 for the third year.
The festival is a celebration of craft beers with more than 30 craft breweries participating.
They will be offering between 75 and 80 different craft beers.
Hard cider, wine from five area wineries and bourbon from O.Z. Tyler will also be available.
"We do several festivals each year," Trevor Cravens of Louisville, who founded Cheers in 2017 with Tisha Dean, said Friday. "But Owensboro is the most laid-back, easy-going festival we do. It's just a big social event. I don't see as many people over-imbibing and acting silly there."
Tickets are capped at 1,500 each year.
That's a good, comfortable crowd, Cravens said.
Tickets are $40, plus handing fees, at the convention center box office.
But Cravens said people can buy them at J's Liquors Tasting Bar and Cheese Shop, 2216 New Hartford Road, for $35 and no handling fees.
"J's is our official partner," he said.
Tickets include admission, a souvenir glass, a tasting card for 38 samples, a ticket for a sip of bourbon from O.Z. Tyler Distillery, a ticket for a mini-cocktail featuring the "O.Z. Rosie" and a $5 discount on tickets to tour the distillery through Sept. 30.
Tickets for designated drivers are $10.
The first 750 people who visit the O.Z. Tyler booth will receive a souvenir shot glass, the website says.
It says people can listen to live music on the stage, play games and talk with craft beer professionals.
Cravens said, "We're excited about the entertainment. We increased our entertainment budget this year. And we're bringing in The Mighty Pines from St. Louis."
The band calls itself a "a soul-inspired roots rock band."
The St. Louis Riverfront Times called it "a talented young quartet engaged in the roots and rhythms of bluegrass, but mixed with a more contemporary ear for harmony and production."
Free water will be available at the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club booth.
Food will be available for purchase.
Kentucky Legend will offer samples of its Kentucky Legend Jalapeno Smoked Sausages at its booth.
Beers include New Belgium's Hemperor HPA, which the company says recreates "hemp terpene flavors in a beer, which complement the inclusion of hop flavors and hemp hearts (seeds) in a brand new, delicious way."
Craft beer has been getting more attention in Owensboro in recent months with events like the RiverPark Center's Hops on the Ohio.
"Anything that raises the awareness of craft beer is good," Cravens said. "It elevates the status of craft beer in the community."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
