CHES host leaders in the workplace

Blake Cowan told a Country Heights Elementary School class on Tuesday that he wanted to become a line technician at Kenergy because he has always liked being outside and "playing in the dirt."
"I get to do all that now, but I get paid to do it," Cowan said.
Cowan was among a group of community members who were speaking with CHES students as part of the school's annual Leaders in the Workplace program. The program has been taking place at the school for more than six years and all students participate.
Some of the visitors to the school included a doctor, a dentist, a police officer and a firefighter.
Students listened to the community leaders and asked questions about their professions as well as what it took for them to get to that level in their careers.
Cindy Heady, CHES guidance counselor and coordinator of the program, said it's important for students to have community members in the building and to learn what they do and how they use some effective habits taught in the classrooms.
It is her hope that the community members inspire students to work hard and reinforce their dreams.
"I want the community leaders to help them understand the process, and the importance of going to school and being leaders in the school and in our community," Heady said.
She said this program is a "win-win for our community and our students."
"It's a fun morning," she said. "I always learn something, too."
Susanne Story, a community enrichment officer at Independence Bank, was one of the visitors to the school. She participates in similar programs throughout the community, but this was the first time she had been to the one at Country Heights.
"The students are so interactive," she said. "I don't have to prepare anything, they ask all the questions."
Story said she loves that students were eager to learn and excited about what the visitors had to share.
"We plant a seed and I think this gets them thinking about goals for the future," Story said. "I think that also it's just a way to connect the bank to kids and the community."
