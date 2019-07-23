Child pornography trial for former teacher begins

The trial of Daniel Scott Neal, a former Hancock County High School teacher who was indicted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography, began Monday, seven years after he was indicted.
Neal, 48, was a teacher and track coach at Hancock County when he was indicted on 39 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor. The case has been continued several times over the years since the indictment was issued in 2012, and Neal's attorney unsuccessfully attempted to have the charges dismissed in May.
Most of the day was taken up by seating a jury and a second group of potential jurors had to be called in before 12 jurors and two alternates were selected. Jurors only heard Deputy Prosecutor Mike Van Meter's opening statement and a partial opening statement from defense attorney Wes Milliken.
Van Meter told jurors the prosecution's case rests with investigator Tom Bell, who examined Neal's computers, external storage devices and his school-issued tablet in his role as manager of the Attorney General's Office's cybercrimes branch.
"This case is all about credibility, who is credible and who isn't," Van Meter said.
Milliken outlined his defense during jury selection by saying Neal did not download the pornography found on his computer.
"There's no dispute illegal pornography was found on the Neal family computers, but that is not the question for you to determine in this case," Milliken said. "... The question for you to decide is whether Scott knowingly and intentionally possessed what was on the computer."
At one point in jury selection, Milliken asked if any potential jurors had ever had their Facebook accounts hacked.
Van Meter said he planned to only present 12 specific images and videos taken from Neal's computers to jurors. As part of jury selection, the attorneys asked if anyone would be unable to look at images of child pornography, a question which resulted in a member of the pool being excused.
Van Meter said Bell would testify how the cybercrimes branch detected a device sharing child pornography and identified the I.P. address as Neal's. A search warrant for Neal's desktop computer was served at his then-home on Daviess Street in Owensboro. Investigators took the laptop computer he shared with his former wife, the tablet and external storage devices.
Investigators found "hundreds" of photos and videos of child pornography, including videos of adults performing sex acts on very young children, Van Meter said.
Peer to peer file sharing programs were found on Neal's device, along with a digital copy of "Modern Boy Lover Magazine" and articles with titles such as "How to safely secure your hard drive from forensic investigation" and "How to safely secure your hard drive from forensic examination," he said.
Van Meter, who handles many of the sex abuse and child pornography cases for the prosecutor's office, said, "from what I've seen in the past, Mr. Neal is a somewhat sophisticated child pornographer." But he said, Neal was "not sophisticated enough to not get caught."
Milliken said character witnesses would testify on Neal's behalf during the trial.
"In 2012, Scott Neal's life was destroyed" by the indictment, Milliken said, and the accusations against Neal were false.
"You will hear proof of what kind of person he is," Milliken said.
At the time of the indictment, Neal was teaching English and coaching track and cross country at Hancock County, Milliken said.
"He was coach of the year twice," Milliken said. "He was teacher of the year twice.
"You will hear from witnesses who have known Scott all his life," Milliken said. The character witnesses would testify "he's not the type of person who would be responsible for this."
The trial is expected to last about four days. The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 in Daviess Circuit Court.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
