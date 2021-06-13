After 10 years, Brenda James and Greg Hancock are donating their father’s vast collection of books on birds, nature and more to different museums in the state.
James said it was always their intention to donate the books, but finding places that would keep the nature books together was hard.
“Daddy preferred to donate them somewhere, but he wanted the nature books to be kept intact,” she said. “We drug our feet hoping we would find a place.”
Hancock said his father, James Hancock, started collecting books at the age of 14 and continued to collect books until his death at the age of 94.
“One time, we were talking and he said he had the largest private library in the state of Kentucky,” said Greg Hancock.
James said their father had about 6,000 books in his collection at one time, though there are not as many left.
“He bought them at garage sales, flea markets, and I took him until he died to those places, even when he was in a wheelchair,” she said. “He would buy five or six at a time.”
Growing up, James said she never had to go to the library because she could find a book on any subject in her father’s home library. She said while he didn’t read them all, he did use them as reference books.
“When we were out in the woods and he found a tree he didn’t know, he could come back here and look it up,” said James.
She said it was their father’s wish that the books be donated to a place where they could continue to be used as reference books.
“I hope nature lovers will get access to them because that is what dad used them for,” said James.
With the help of Steven Ray from the Hopkins County Genealogical Society they are looking at a few museums to take the books. The entire collection won’t be together, but they will be safe and cared for.
“They will stay somewhat together as a collection,” said Ray.
The John James Audubon State Park Museum will be taking about 50 of the nature books, and Ray plans to reach out to a few more museums and parks to see if they would like the rest of the collection.
“I just think it is great that this family is honoring their father’s wishes and the fact that they are wanting to find a good home for all those books,” said Ray.
