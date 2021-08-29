What started as a weekend family hobby has now crossed three generations for the Childress family, who are celebrating 50 years in gospel music as they prepare for their 13th Gospel Music Extravaganza in September.
Marlene Childress, the matriarch of the family, said they started singing as a way to reach out to people and spread the ministry.
“I know people who really are not friendly to a lot of things about the church, but they love gospel music,” she said. “Music just has a way of touching people.”
Teresa Lutz, the oldest of the three Childress children, said music was part of their life before her parents married in 1954. Both Marlene and Kenneth sang with different quartet groups, and once the children started to sing and play instruments, it became a family affair.
“It was the five of us traveling for the most part,” she said.
Lutz said she learned to play the piano, while her sister, Carla, learned to play the bass guitar and her brother, Shannon, also learned to play an instrument — but he mostly sang. The kids’ talents grew as they played and sang for their church.
As time continued, Shannon left to pursue music professionally in 1985, and Lutz married, Jamey, who joined the group to fill in for Shannon. The family continued traveling to different states to perform and produced CDs for their fans, with Shannon’s help.
The family continued to grow when Teresa and Jamey welcomed their youngest daughter, Courtney, in 1990, and with it, the family gospel group grew, too. Lutz said Courtney grew up traveling with them, and as soon as she could talk, she wanted to be on stage.
“Eventually, she became a full-time fixture on the stage with us,” said Lutz.
Even though Courtney has moved away from Madisonville and has married, she tries to perform with her family when she gets the chance, she said. They are working on incorporating Courtney’s husband, Drew Creal, into the group as well, she said.
Although new members have joined, some of the founding members have passed on. Lutz said her brother, Shannon Childress, passed away in 2011, and her father, Kenneth Childress, passed away in July 2021.
The Childress family has been putting on the Gospel Music Extravaganza for the last 13 years, said Lutz. It would have been 14 years, but due to COVID-19, they could not host the extravaganza last year.
In celebration of the group’s 50 years, the extravaganza will be held at their church — Grapevine Baptist Church — starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Lutz said on Friday, they will be hosting a group called Karen Peck and New River for the first time. Peck has been singing with her family group for 35 years.
“She has many accolades to her credit,” said Lutz. “A lot of people know her from her song ‘Four Days Late’.”
On Saturday, the Tribute Quartet, which is a group of four men, will be performing, she said.
“They have been with us in the past,” said Lutz. “They are a favorite.”
Both days of the extravaganza are free to the public, but donations are welcome to help supplement the costs, she said. While her family does it for fun, the other two groups do music professionally.
“We appreciate all the help from our community, and we have a lot of support from our community,” said Lutz.
She said the money donated goes back into the music. They use a bus to travel to different states to perform, and the bus does require maintenance.
They also produce the group’s CDs themselves instead of going through a record label, but the cost is still high.
Lutz said they finished working on their 20th project just this year, and she hopes it will be available to sell at the extravaganza. She said the title is Hold Up the Light, which has 12 brand new songs, with three songs written by her brother, Shannon.
“We hope people enjoy our new songs, and we are going to try to present them at the Gospel Music Extravaganza,” said Lutz.
Marlene Childress said the people who come to hear them sing are a big part of what they do.
“We don’t do it all, we get up and sing, but they are like the arteries of our ministry reaching out to people who have never heard the gospel,” she said.
Because of COVID-19, they do ask that people wear masks to the event. Lutz said even they wear masks until they go on stage to perform.
For more information on the Childress family or the Gospel Music Extravaganza, visit their website at childressfamily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.