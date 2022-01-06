Daviess County Parks and Recreation announced that this year’s Christmas at Panther Creek saw more than 6,000 cars.
Each ticket costs $5, and the event brought in over $38,000. Half of the total amount is split among five local nonprofits that had volunteers collect money. The remaining half goes back the Parks and Recreation Department to replace or invest in new light displays.
The ticket fee went up from $3 to $5 in 2019.
This year’s total is down from last year’s collection of just under $50,000, but each nonprofit still received $3,800.
The five nonprofits selected were the Kentucky State Police Professional Association, Right to Life of Owensboro, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, WKWC 90.3 FM — Kentucky Wesleyan College and United Way of the Ohio Valley.
Blaine Mathew, director of digital communications at United Way of the Ohio Valley, said these funds will help them achieve their overall mission.
“Our mission is to unite communities and to improve the lives of individuals and families,” Mathew said. “That’s exactly what we’re going to use these funds for.”
Mathew said it was their first time being selected to participate.
“It was a great way for us to get our staff together and serving during the holidays,” Mathew said.
Independence Bank sponsored the event and a scavenger hunt that went along with it.
Christmas at Panther Creek was active from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2.
“We were blessed to have so many people come through the park and enjoy the lights in the 18th year,” said Ross Leigh, director of Parks and Recreation.
Christmas at Panther Creek will return on Nov. 25, 2022.
