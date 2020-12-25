Daviess County Parks and Recreation is hoping that more area nonprofits will apply to volunteer for Christmas at Panther Creek.
2020 has certainly had its fair share of downs, but as is often the case with any disaster, there is often a silver lining.
For the Owensboro Lions Club, The Arc of Owensboro Inc./Opportunity Center, Joe Ford Nature Center, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services and the Stanley Playground Association, the overwhelming draw of Christmas at Panther Creek has been that lining.
Due in large part to COVID-19, this year’s overwhelming turnout for the annual Christmas lights celebration has put these organizations on the path to receive what Parks Director Ross Leigh hopes will be the largest check that the department has been able to give, he said.
“I really want to get the word out to our nonprofits in Daviess County,” he said. “It is not a lot of work and this year’s organizations are on the brink of receiving a $5,000 check when the event ends. We usually get 10 to 20 applications each year, but we would like to see 30 to 40 so that we can really spread the wealth.”
The profit from Christmas at Panther Creek is split, with half going back into the event and the other half going to the nonprofits.
Since beginning on Nov. 27, Christmas at Panther Creek has recorded 6,247 cars totaling roughly $36,559 including reimbursements that will come from Owensboro Health and Swedish Match in early January.
Given that the event has two more weeks left, the hopes for the department is that they will reach the $50,000 mark by the time Christmas at Panther Creek ends on Jan. 2, said Leigh.
“I told the organization on Friday that I think we can hit that mark,” he said. “I told them to do it that they would really need to hit the pavement and get the word out to their own respective clientele, staff and community supporters. When we have been writing $2,000 checks to organizations, the opportunity for this year’s organizations to get out there, work 22 hours and get upward of $5,000 is a great opportunity, especially right now.”
While applications to be a part of the lottery draw to work the event don’t come out until September, Leigh encourages interested nonprofits to call the parks department now and inform them of their interest in working the event next year, he said.
“If they let us know now, we can get them on the list and get that application to them in September,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for us to work with our area nonprofits and for them to not only gain exposure for their mission, but benefit financially as well.”
For more information contact the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department at 270-685-6142 or visit daviessky.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.