Christmas at Panther Creek sees revenues rise with fee increase

Despite inclimate weather and fewer days, the 16th annual Christmas at Panther Creek Park was a resounding success.
The popular holiday tradition ran 35 days from Nov. 29 to Jan. 2 and, aside from titillating the community with thousands of lights giving life to the Christmas themed displays, the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department also set out to aid five of Owensboro-Daviess County's nonprofits in some end-of-the-year fundraising.
This year's participants were the Burns Middle School Dance Team, Daviess County Diabetes Coalition, Sorgho Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Soenneker Council 10725.
Traditionally, the entrance fee for holiday spectators has been $3 per carload, but this year, in an effort to not only provide local nonprofits with a greater opportunity to raise funds but continue to evolve the event, the department, along with Daviess Fiscal Court, increased the fee to $5.
While the roughly 4,072 cars that drove through the park were down from 4,659 in 2018, the department was able to pull in $20,000, an almost $4,000 increase from last year, due to the fee increase. Half of those funds go to the nonprofits running the gate and half goes back to the court to fund the event.
While numbers may have been down in terms of patrons, parks officials do not believe that it had anything to do with the fee increase, said Ross Leigh, parks director.
"I think the weather has had more of an effect," he said. "Another reason is that this season was only 35 days. In the past, we have had 39 days. How long the event is depends on where Thanksgiving falls. This year was simply a more abbreviated year."
In all, each nonprofit will walk away from their service with roughly $2,000 each and the department will have roughly
see revenue/page b6
$10,000 to not only maintain the popular event but possibly add some new and exciting features, Leigh said.
"The raise in fee was a strategic approach to be able to make more of an investment for 2020," he said. "Our goal, after a suggestion from Commissioner (George) Wathen, is to add another big display in the park. There is nothing wrong with it as is, but we are going to be discussing what we have and have not done and freshen it up moving forward into next year. As always, I am extremely proud of not only the work that has gone into this community event, but how successful it has been for our volunteers."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
