They called in a Christmas miracle.
The organizations that sponsor Wreaths Across America in Owensboro had ordered 757 wreaths to place on the graves of veterans at Owensboro Memorial Gardens and Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial Gardens was to get 594 and Resurrection 163.
But when the trucks from the national Wreaths Across America organization rolled into town on Wednesday, they delivered 693 evergreen wreaths -- the exact number of veterans graves -- at Resurrection.
And Memorial Gardens received 1,644.
That's an extra an extra 1,580 wreaths.
And at $15 a wreath, it's an extra $23,700 worth.
Nathan Morris, general manager of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, told the crowd that gathered in the mausoleum at Resurrection that the gift represented the "miraculous spirit of Christmas."
At Memorial Gardens, Robert W. Brooks, president of the Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, which conducted the ceremony, said he thinks the national organization received so many contributions this year that it decided to send more wreaths to the 1,200 or so ceremonies across the nation on Saturday.
"Apparently, they had a boom year," he said.
Gary Tunget, chapter registrar, said, "We had enough wreaths to take 64 to Elmwood Cemetery. We're taking 75 to the Veterans Triangle in Elmwood Cemetery. And we're taking some out to country cemeteries."
Brooks said he always takes one to a cemetery in Pellville.
Members of the SAR appeared in Revolutionary War uniforms.
As they placed wreaths for each branch of the military, they saluted and doffed their hats.
"They say you lose a loved one twice," Brooks said. "Once when they die and once when their names are no longer spoken."
So, as each wreath was placed on a veteran's headstone in each of the cemeteries, someone saluted and spoke the person's name.
"What a great day to be an American," Tunget said.
It was a damp, gray day with a brisk wind, but no one seemed to care.
At Memorial Gardens, Cathy Mullins sang "I'll Be Home For Christmas," a song that was written in World War II about a soldier who was saying he would be home for Christmas "if only in my dreams."
It was poignant for her, she said, because the last time she saw her son, Brandon Scott Mullins, was Christmas 2010.
He died in Afghanistan the following August.
At Resurrection, eight Civil Air Patrol cadets helped place the wreaths on graves.
One cadet, Clara Foertsch, sold more than $500 worth of wreaths for the service.
But she wasn't able to be there Saturday.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, began placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
The company had 5,000 wreaths left over from its Christmas sales that year.
So, it shipped them to Arlington to be placed on the headstones of veterans.
The movement began from those wreaths.
"We are honoring all veterans by placing live wreaths on the headstones of veterans," the organization's website says. "Fresh evergreens have been used for centuries as a symbol recognizing honor and as a living tribute renewed annually. We want people to see the tradition as a living memorial to veterans and their families."
