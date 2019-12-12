Christmas movies returning to Bluegrass Hall of Fame

Christmas movies will return to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum on Sunday for the second year.
First up, on Sunday, is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the 47-minute television movie from 1964.
Screenings are set for 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
"It's A Wonderful Life," the 1946 movie that has become a Christmas classic through the years, will be shown at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
"Home Alone," the 1990 movie that made Macaulay Culkin a star and spawned four sequels, will be shown at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Tickets are $5.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org and at the Hall of Fame's box office.
The movies will be in Woodward Theatre, which is equipped with 4K resolution digital projection -- the same as commercial movie houses.
Although the movies have all been on television and DVDs for years, it's a chance for people to see them again on the big screen, Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said earlier.
The snack bar and gift shop will also be open as well as museum tours.
Smith said, "Holiday beverage specials will be featured (at the snack bar) during each showing."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.