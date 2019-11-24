At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the wind was picking up speed and a steady mist was coming down on Second Street in front of the Daviess County Courthouse.
Cold and wet, the street at that moment wasn't fit for man or beast. But Cherokee Parker, of Philpot, and Owensboro resident Jason Nichols were there, waiting for the start of the 83rd annual Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade.
Both Parker and Nichols were guarding a line of camp chairs they'd set up for their respective families, and were bundled up against the chilly mist and wind. Nichols had been there since noon, and Parker's family arrived at 12:30 to claim the space in front of the courthouse lawn.
Coming to the parade is something Parker's and Nichols' families have done for years, and they see each other at the parade every Saturday before Thanksgiving.
"We actually met from coming down and camping here," Parker said of the families.
"We try to make it a competition" to see which family can get to their regular parade spot first, Nichols said. "... We've been doing this at least 10 years or more."
For many people attending the parade, the annual event holds special significance. The parade was created as a way to usher in Christmas in the city, but has become as much of a holiday tradition as hanging up stockings and singing Christmas carols.
"My youngest daughter was 4" during the family's first Christmas parade, Nichols said. "She's 15 now," and the family hasn't missed a parade.
"It kind of kicks off our Christmas season," Nichols said. "When this is over, we'll go home and decorate our Christmas tree."
Much further down the parade route, Shirley Jones, Storm Wilhoyte and Tammy Wilhoyte were waiting for more family members. Some members of the clan had come a long way to attend the parade, including a sister who came from Louisville, and Storm Wilhoyte said she'd come all the way from Richmond to be with the family for the parade.
"I'm not from here, but I remember coming to the Owensboro Christmas parade as a child," Jones, a Hancock County native, said. The family had a new member coming to the parade Saturday, Jones said.
"This year, we have a 15-month-old," Jones said.
"We'll have four generations watching the Christmas parade," Tammy Wilhoyte said.
The grand marshals were a group of World War II veterans who had been invited to participate. The veterans rode in two city trolleys, complete with seats and a conformable heater.
"We wanted to pay tribute to them," said Mark Byrne, a member of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade committee. To find men who served from the World War II generation, committee members contacted veterans organizations and people with connections with the veterans community, Byrne said.
"We called as many as we could ... and the word started spreading," Byrne said.
Raymond Kramer, who was a pilot in training in the Army Air Corps when the war ended, said "there are going to be lesser and lesser" veterans from World War II, and said he was honored to participate with other service members from the era.
"We need to show ourselves" so people know about the generation who fought the war, Kramer said. "When I was a boy, hardly anyone knew who was in World War I."
Paul Haynes, who served in Europe was part of post-war occupational force in Germany, said he decided to participate in Saturday's parade so he could enjoy the atmosphere of the event.
"I haven't been to one in years," Haynes said. As for the weather, "I was hoping for a better day," he said.
Faith Grant and her granddaughter, Lucy Bradley, had found a spot under the bridge, where they were sheltered from the drizzle. Grant and Bradley beat the crowd, and were almost alone at 3 p.m.
"Are we crazy or what?" Grant said. "I was just trying to get under the bridge in case it decided to pour." By 4:30 p.m., when the parade whistle sounded, the streets were lined with people all along the route.
"Me and Lucy come every year," Grant said. "Nothing gets you in the Christmas spirit like a grandchild. "
Of the parade, Grant said, "I think it's neat, it's something you don't see every day."
Parker said the parade is "a family tradition."
"It kicks off the Christmas season," Parker said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
Christmas Parade awards
Commercial Category: 1. Wright Implement; 2. Tally's Towing and Recovery Road Service; 3. Olive Garden.
Government and Municipal Category: 1. Owensboro Street Department; 2. Owensboro Municipal Utilities; 3. Owensboro Sanitation Department.
Schools and Scout Clubs/Troops Category: 1. Boy Scout Troop 120; 2. Girl Scout Troop 1592; 3. Council for Exceptional Children.
Churches and Church Organizations Category: 1. First Free Will Baptist Church; 2. Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church; 3. Karns Grove Baptist Church.
Lighting Category: 1. City of Owensboro Street Department.
Clubs and Organizations Category: 1. Wendell Foster; 2. International Cultural Exchange Services; 3. Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation.
