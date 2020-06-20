Church ministry provides love, hope for Owensboro Center

Faithful Friends lived up to their name Friday.
A nursing home ministry at Pleasant Valley Community Church, Faithful Friends blessed the workers at Owensboro Center on Leitchfield Road for the hard work they’ve been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We normally are caring for the elderly residents,” said Todd Carter, who, along with wife, Marla, helped establish the ministry. “But we wanted to show our appreciation to all their employees.
“Our nursing home health care workers are already underpaid and overworked, but they are definitely heroes in our minds during this pandemic.”
The appreciation, in celebration of National Certified Nurses Assistance Week, included catering food from Real Hacienda and feeding both shifts of workers at Owensboro Center.
Faithful Friends started after the Carters visited Todd’s mother at Owensboro Center.
“We visited Todd’s mom and we started visiting with other residents as well — we began making relationships,” Marla Carter said. “We came to understand that between 60% and 80% of nursing home residents don’t get a visitor at all. We recognized a need and wanted to fill that need.
“We took it to our church leaders about a year ago, trying to get others interested. Eventually, we got a budget and we’ve been trying to serve that need ever since — in fact, we were pretty heavily involved even before that.”
Why the name, Faithful Friends?
“A lot of people feel fearful or intimidated at the thought of going into a nursing home to visit,” Marla explained. “They worry about what they’ll say or how to act. We wanted to convey that it’s really very simple — just be a friend. Everyone can be a friend.
“And as Christians, we want to point people to Jesus by modeling faithfulness. He is faithful to us, so we strive to be faithful friends to some of the most lonely and vulnerable people in our city.”
Prior to the pandemic, Faithful Friends (usually a group between four and six people) provided a Sunday afternoon session at Owensboro Center that included a Sunday School lesson, a devotional, the singing of hymns, prayer and conversation — including a visit to the facility’s Memory Care wing for patients suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
“A lot of times on visits we just sit and listen,” Marla said, “and we come away far more blessed than them. They just want someone to talk to, they want to feel like they still matter. They’re so lonely.
“In situations like this, you can also be their advocate, assist in providing them help when and where they need it.”
The coronavirus has presented obstacles over the past few months, of course, but Faithful Friends has continued to make an impact at Owensboro Center, providing snacks for nurses, printing out Bingo games and Bible trivia games and sending them to residents, and sending out bird feeder hangers.
The Carters are hoping many other churches in the community will become involved in nursing home ministry.
“There’s a huge need, and my wish is that other churches will catch the vision and adopt these facilities,” Marla said. “There are about 10 nursing homes, including personal care facilities in the county, and, of course, there are many churches that could step up and fill this need.
“Being involved with helping the elderly is such a blessing.”
