An Owensboro church is celebrating 100 years of operation on Sunday, May 16.
The Church of the Living God started holding services in the late 1910s at a house in Owensboro. It was officially established at its current location in 1921.
Linda Young has been a pastor at the church for 40 years. She and her husband, Stanford Young, live in Brandenburg and commute to Owensboro each Sunday.
Young said that she and her husband’s love of God motivate them to commute so far each week.
“We believe the Lord placed us there,” Young said.
Since the start of the pandemic, Church of the Living God has been doing online services each Sunday. Young said that the church has been slowly opening back up as the pandemic continues to slow down.
Rebecca Epison-Hay, 60, has been attending the Church of the Living God since she was born. She said that the church has always been a part of her.
“It’s like a home to me,” Epison-Hay said. “We all get along. We’re a tight-knit church.”
Epison-Hay’s parents attended the church before she was born and raised her in it. She said that she continued attending because the church is like a family to her.
Epison-Hay plays organ for the church, and serves as its secretary. She has been a deaconess and taught Sunday school in the past.
She said that things at the church dramatically changed when the pandemic hit, but that they have been able to reach more people across the region after making their services virtual.
“We’re still able to reach out and have that connection with the Lord and with each other,” Epison-Hay said.
The Church of the Living God has fewer than 100 members, but their size helps them form strong bonds with one another.
“Like a former member used to say, ‘We’re a small piece of leather, but we’re still put together,’ ” Epison-Hay said.
The church will be holding a small celebration with board members on Sunday and will celebrate with the rest of the congregation virtually.
