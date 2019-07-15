Children in Owensboro will soon have the opportunity to receive free school supplies.
The donations are being given by Mt. Calvary Baptist Church as part of their Back to School Bash. The donations include a backpack and basic school supplies such as pens, pencils and paper.
"Our Back to School Bash is Mt. Calvary Church's way of giving back to the community," said the Rev. Andre Bradley, pastor at Mt. Calvary Church. "(We do it) to ensure that children have the necessary supplies needed in order to be ready for day one."
Bradley said that his church has been hosting the Back to School Bash for about six years. This year, the church has set a goal of giving away 700 backpacks to students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Bradley said that about 40 volunteers from the church and the community are expected to work at the event. He also said that volunteers from different local businesses and organizations help out as well, including people from Kentucky Wesleyan College.
But the school supplies are not the only aspect of the Back to School bash.
"There'll be everything there," Bradley said. "Snacks, games, entertainment, giveaways."
In addition, vendors will be present representing health and wellness, financial management and post-secondary education, among others.
"I think it gives me personally a sense of pride that we, as a church, are working to fill the mandate to reach out to the community," Bradley said. "It's a great feeling. To help is a passion of mine and of the church as well."
The Back to School Bash will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St. The program is free to students and families.
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com
