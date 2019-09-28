Several Hancock County churches have expressed opposition for the sale of alcohol in the county or any of its cities, a matter which citizens will be able to vote on during the Nov. 6 general election.
Petitions to put the issue up for a vote were filed for both Hancock County and the City of Hawesville in June this year.
The county petition for the sale of alcohol, which was started in April by Marcie Simpson, required that she receive 533 signatures to put it on the ballot. She received more than 750 signatures, according to Hancock County Clerk Trina Ogle.
The city petition was started by Hawesville restaurant owner George Banks in May. Ogle said it received 100 signatures of the 95 needed.
The county also voted on the same matter in 2008, where the results were close with 102 in favor of going wet and 121 in favor of remaining dry, Ogle said.
In a previous interview with the Messenger-Inquirer, Banks said allowing for the sale of alcohol in the county would generate more tax money for the county to spend on necessary services such as law enforcement and infrastructure maintenance. He said it could also create more jobs and increase business revenue.
"It opens up doors for so many people," Banks said.
Banks said not allowing for the sale of alcohol in the county sends people to surrounding areas to purchase it, sending more money out of Hancock.
Several churches in the county, however, have placed advertisements in the Hancock County Clarion to oppose the idea of selling alcohol in the county. Churches that have placed ads include Blackford Baptist, Mt. Eden Baptist, Central Baptist and Hawesville Baptist Churches.
Brent Thornton, who is the Director of Missions for the Blackford Breckinridge Baptist Association, said the churches' opposition for selling alcohol in the county is not an issue of whether or not citizens are able to drink responsibly. He said it is more focused on whether it is helpful to the community.
"Does … making it available and selling it in our community make or community a better place to live, does it improve the quality of life -- particularly for families. Does it address the particular problems and needs in our community in any way," Thornton said. "I think most of our congregations would readily agree that that's really not a beneficial move to make."
Thornton said he doesn't believe the sale of alcohol would be very beneficial to the county economically. He said selling alcohol tends to cost more than it generates.
"I think normally when we talk about the sale of alcohol, the illusion is that benefits would be greater than they prove to be in reality and the costs tend to be higher than they're projected," Thornton said. "I've not seen any serious data that suggests this will create economic expansion or opportunity."
If the decision of whether or not to sell alcohol is based in creating more jobs, he said Hancock County would be better served by opening a fast-food chain that would have the potential to hire more employees and would have fewer age restrictions for the hiring process.
