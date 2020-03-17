LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated announced its decision to reschedule the 146th Longines Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve. The 146th Kentucky Derby will be rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5 and the 146th Kentucky Oaks will be rescheduled from May 1 to Sept. 4. These dates are contingent upon final approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission which we expect to receive on Thursday.
CDI’s CEO, Bill Carstanjen, stated: “Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community. As the situation evolved, we reached the difficult conclusion that we needed to reschedule. At no point did we ever consider canceling the Kentucky Derby.”
