The Daviess County Circuit Clerk will begin allowing in-person written tests Monday.
Starting this week, those in Owensboro-Daviess County will be able to call and make an appointment for a written test slot. Only those with appointments will be able to take the tests, said Jennifer Hardesty Besecker, Daviess County Circuit Clerk.
“There will be a bailiff present and a schedule,” she said. “If you aren’t on the list, then you won’t be admitted to take the test. Two people will be admitted at a time for 30-minute slots, which will allow us to see them first, process their application and allow them to do their eye and written (tests).”
From 8 a.m to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, the office will be taking appointments for the written tests, with Wednesday morning being devoted to CDL and written tests resuming in the afternoon.
Thursdays and Fridays, beginning next week, will be devoted to those who absolutely need to come in in person for services like transferring from another state.
Thursdays and Fridays will also serve as a time for citizens from Hancock, Ohio and McLean counties to come to the Daviess County office to take written exams through the Kentucky State Police, Besecker said.
“Those people from Hancock, Ohio or McLean will need to schedule with the KSP,” she said. “The reason that we aren’t doing written tests on Thursdays and Fridays is so those communities can do written tests. There are no road tests at this time. No Daviess County residents will be testing on Thursday or Friday; those days are reserved for county residents that need to renew, (have) lost a license or do not fall into the KYTC’s online categories.”
While this is a slow process, for the time being, the office will only be making appointments for someone whose license is expired through June, she said.
“We will not make an appointment at this time for somebody (whose license) expires in July, August or September,” she said. “We have to get people in who are a high priority, like those who can’t cash checks, need identification for employment or to obtain services such as turning on electric or water.”
Besecker’s hope is that the state will have an online renewal option up and running by the end of this week to aid in the process statewide, she said.
“We will have a notice out to the community via our website and social media outlets as soon as the state tells us the online option is open,” she said. “This is new territory and we are still at 50% staff until the fall, so I am asking people to be patient. The process will be done via appointment for the foreseeable future. I would also ask that those that choose to renew online still donate to Kentucky Trust For Life. With us not issuing, that organization has suffered. It will be treading new waters as we reopen, but I think it will be fine; it is stressful, but I think in the long run, it will be positive.”
For more information regarding written tests and scheduling call (270) 687-7225 or visit the circuit court’s Facebook page.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
