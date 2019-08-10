Although there isn't a date for the Daviess County Circuit Clerk's Office to begin issuing driver's licenses under the Real ID system, the office is anticipating long lines and confusion.
A state-issued Real ID driver's license will one day be required to visit military bases and to take domestic flights, but the state is slowly rolling out the system. So far, only Woodford County and Franklin County are issuing driver's licenses under the Real ID system.
The wait time in those offices has been long. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that in Woodford County, people were waiting in line up to 90 minutes.
In Franklin and Woodford county offices, people have still been in line when the office doors were locked for the day, Daviess Circuit Clerk Jennifer Besecker said.
It also takes longer to process the documents to issue the new licenses, she said.
"The time they are experiencing in the offices right now is 15 to 20 minutes per individual" to issue a license under the Real ID system, Besecker said. "Right now, we can issue a license (under the old system) in 5 to 6 minutes."
Because Real ID requires residents to bring a variety of documents in the proper form, the Daviess Circuit Clerk's Office will hold two sessions in September to help people prepare themselves for the day they appear for a new driver's license.
The sessions will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12.
Both sessions will be held in the public lounge at the Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St. Besecker said people can bring their documents to the sessions and office workers will help them determine if the documents fit the Real ID requirements.
To receive new license once Real ID goes into effect in Daviess County, residents must present a certified U.S. birth certificate or an unexpired passport, or a certificate of citizenship or naturalization. A person must also bring their Social Security card and two items with proof of address, such as a utility bill, a lease or mortgage, or insurance or banking statements.
If people have their documents ready when they arrive, there will be less chance of being turned away after already having waited in line, Besecker said.
Our hope is this will eliminate waiting in line, (a person) having a laminated Social Security card and us sending you away" to get a new Social Security card that isn't laminated, Besecker said.
The Daviess office has not yet been notified as to when the Real ID system will go into effect here. Kentucky was granted a waiver, so residents can board domestic flights through October 2020.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.