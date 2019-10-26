Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Oct. 21 session
Final sentencing
• John D. Pratt, 27, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years and must pay $1,548 in restitution.
• Larice Jovette Malone, 43, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. His sentence was probated for five years until he pays the child support amount of $14,844 at $326 per month plus an additional $74 per month.
• Dustin Ray Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of public intoxication; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Steven M. Reed Jr., 35, of Dawson Springs, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. His sentence was diverted for five years until he pays $9,068 in restitution -- $100 a month to Child Support Enforcement and $200 per month to child support.
Dismissal
• Jerry Lee Roesch, 43, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed without prejudice.
