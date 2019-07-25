Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 17 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Scott Williams, 38, of the 700 block of Cedar Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated three years.
• Derrick C. Shelton, 38, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 25 days served, balance probated two years.
Diversion
• Justin Travis Puckett, 29, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
July 18 session
Final sentencing
• Jeremy Ray Rone, 40, of the 9300 block of Kentucky 405, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $100 in restitution.
• Mark Alonzo Washington, 37, of the 2100 block of Boarman Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; possession of synthetic drugs; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and two amended counts of second-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
• Kaitlyn Marie Lacy, 26, of the 1100 block of West Third Street, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. She was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $414 per month toward arrears of $15,539.
Diversion
• Camille Marie Anderson, 30, of the 1400 block of Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
