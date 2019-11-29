Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Nov. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Stacy Wayne Sholar, 51, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and no operator or moped license. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Aundrea Nichole Morris, 20, of the 1100 block of Emerson Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone); an amended charge of possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted one year.
Nov. 25 session
Final sentencing
• Deonte Cortezz Holland, 26, of the 600 block of Dalton Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); and receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to six years in prison and must pay $1,000 in restitution.
• Kirk Harrison, 49, of the 1900 block of West Third Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
• William Benjamin Yeagle, 23, of the 1300 block of Daviess Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
• Derek Matthew Cecil, 39, of Whitesville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI; resisting arrest; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison, probated two years.
• Kaitlyn Marie Martin, 24, of the 2300 block of Yewells Landing South, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while under the influence. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated three years.
• Charles Herbert Moss, 49, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card, valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; false statement as to identity or financial conditions; and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay $1,960 in restitution.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Nov. 20 session
Final sentencing
• April Michelle Green, 40, of the 500 block of Montgomery Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance, valued at less than $10,000; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; two counts of resisting arrest; two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing; theft of identity; and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). She was sentenced to six years in prison, probated two years.
• Brittany Taylor Gray, 24, of the 4300 block of Harbor Hills Trace, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
Nov. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Eric Dwayne Wilkerson, 38, of Whitesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; trafficking of marijuana, less than 5 pounds; tampering with physical evidence; and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle). He was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Jordan Blake Wethington, 28, of the 2400 block of Clarke Drive, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a motor vehicle valued at under $10,000; fraudulent use of a credit card after reported lost/stolen, under $500 within a six-month period; attempted fraudulent use of a credit card after reported lost/stolen, under $500 within a six-month period; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); possession of marijuana; and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, probated two years and must pay $333 in restitution.
• Jaime Robert Shock, 38, of the 9700 block of Old Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth, while in possession of a firearm; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), while in possession of a firearm; trafficking of marijuana, less than 8 ounces, while in possession of a firearm; second-degree possession of a controlled substance, while in possession of a firearm; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, while in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia, while in possession of a firearm; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance; greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth. He was sentenced to six years in prison, probated two years.
• William Virgil Scott, 42, homeless, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); and second-degree criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 14 days served, probated one year. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
• Linda Whittaker, 47, of the 1900 block of Old Henderson Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
