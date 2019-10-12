Circus coming to Sportscenter Oct. 19

The Carden International Circus returns to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Oct. 19 for two shows -- at 2 and 6:30 p.m.
Jessica Beckmann, Sportscenter director, said, "When they were here last October, they had elephants, camels, ponies and tigers. It was a good show."
She said, "If you come an hour before the show, you can ride some of the exotic animals and meet the performers."
The circus' website says the Carden family has been producing circuses for more than 50 years.
George Carden bought the circus from his father, Larry, more than 40 years ago.
Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults.
They are available online at supershrinecircus.com now and at the Sportscenter an hour before the show, Beckmann said.
Several circuses have discontinued the use of elephants.
But not the Carden family.
"A circus is not a circus without animals," a news release says. "The herd of Asian elephants lead the charge as they adorn the circus floor demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence and strength."
The circus' website says, "The Carden International circus is committed 110 percent to the exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of our animals. We believe in animal-human relationships that are built upon respect, trust, affection and absolutely uncompromising care."
The three-ring circus also has acrobats, aerialists and clowns.
The Sportscenter has hosted several circuses in its 70 years.
Last February, the Garden Brothers Circus performed there.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
