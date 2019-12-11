Broadway director Neil Goldberg said the "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" show that is coming to the RiverPark Center on Thursday is a visual feast for all ages.
Goldberg, the "Cirque Dreams" founder, said the show is a two-hour stage spectacle that takes audiences on a journey through 20 scenes that tell a different story of the holiday season. It covers Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day as well as seasonal changes. There are 30 artists from all over the world that are the centerpiece of each one of the scenes.
"We transport them into gingerbread men and toy soldiers and angels that soar over the audience and pretty much every character you can imagine or conjure into your imagination from the holiday season and your memories as a child," Goldberg said.
He said this show is one that moms and dads can feel comfortable bringing both their kids and their parents because there's something in it for everyone. With more than 300 costumes, and acrobatics and contortionists, there is always something happening on stage.
"And for adults who love Broadway, it has great production numbers and live singers and great music and an original score with holiday classics like 'Jingle Bell Rock' and 'Deck the Halls' and 'Holy Night,'" he said.
This is the 12th year Goldberg has been touring the show across the U.S. At this time there are six companies touring the show simultaneously across the country, and they will hit more than 60 cities in a six-week period from the middle of November through the end of December. There are several cities that the show returns to each year, which he said can attest to the fact that it has become an annual tradition for many.
The show kicks off at 7 p.m. in the RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall, and it is what Broadway World called "the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy."
Rich Jorn, RPC executive director, said Cirque shows are an opportunity to come and "be wowed" while celebrating Christmas.
"It's going to be absolutely beautiful and exciting and fun for the entire family," Jorn said. "It's a great event that shouldn't be missed."
Tickets for the performance range in price from $45 to $70, plus RPC fees. They are available at the RiverPark Center Box Office, at 101 Daviess St., or by calling the RPC at 270-687-2770. They are also available at owensborotickets.com.
For more information about this or others coming up at the RPC visit riverparkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
