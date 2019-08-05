The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and Watershed Watch in Kentucky are recruiting "citizen scientists" around the state who would be interested in becoming a lake monitors.
According to Robin Hartman, spokesperson for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, there are 440,000 acres of lake waters within the commonwealth.
And currently, no lakes within Daviess County have been placed on the state's "citizen scientist" program list.
Carpenters Lake, Old Kingfisher Lake and New Kingfisher Lake, a trio of state-maintained lakes in Daviess County's far east side near Yelvington, would qualify for the program.
"We, of course, as an agency have our priorities as far as what we monitor -- primarily those that provide drinking water," Hartman said. "It's a flexible program. Our philosophy is if we have people who are interested in getting involved and helping to support their local environment in their bodies of water locally, then we're going to work with them to see which lake they're interested in."
Harman said the majority of people who call about being a monitor usually live near or on the lake.
"They have a vested interest in that body of water," Hartman said. "We're not going to ask someone in Owensboro to go to Pikeville."
Daviess County sits within the Green and Tradewater Rivers Basin.
According to Robert Blair of the Watershed Management Branch, each basin area has its own coordinator who helps train its "citizen scientist" volunteers.
To collect data, volunteers use an opaque Secchi disk to measure the lake's transparency or how deep light penetrates. The data is then used to determine water quality and turbidity, which is usually dictated by sediment or algae.
"It tells us how productive the lake is and a little bit about the lake health," Blair said. "We also ask for them to give us some general observations such as the weather during the day."
Blair said the program has only been around since 2017.
"The hope is, once we get better established, we can expand what we have the folks monitoring," Blair said. "But initially, we decided to keep it as simple as we could and kind of build as we go."
Anyone interested in becoming a lake monitor within Daviess County or any of the surrounding counties can contact administrative specialist JoAnn Palmer at 502-782-7032, or Blair at 502-782-6893 or robert.blair@ky.gov.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.