Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly signed an executive order Friday that imposes curfews, limits shoppers in “essential” businesses and puts limits on gatherings.
This is not a stay at home order, said Mattingly.
Friday’s order, effective immediately, encourages all business “not closed by Gov. Beshear” to practice all social distancing and hygiene guidelines from the CDC and Kentucky Department of Public Health, sets the maximum occupancy established by the city and county fire marshals to 25%, requires all points of access to these structures to be open for emergency personnel, limits the number of shoppers to one adult member per household and limits minor access to businesses unless accompanied by an adult.
The order further enacts a curfew for persons under the age of 18, not allowing them to be in public between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, or unless that person is on their way to or from work. The order also limits all gatherings to 10 people or fewer. The rationale behind the order is because people are not taking the pandemic seriously, Watson said.
“I am disappointed that people won’t listen to the experts,” he said. “They continue to gather in big groups. It bothers me. I have had several community members call me with concerns. We have seen other cities enact similar orders and we thought it was time to do the same. This needed to be a joint order with the city and the county and the judge was very accommodating. We have health care workers going in and putting their lives on the line and I think it is only right that we suffer a little bit and protect them.”
The order also lays out that the “appropriate agencies” in Owensboro and Daviess County will be enforcing the tenets of the order and that “failure to comply” could result in the closure of a business and/or forcible removal or arrest if all reasonable efforts for voluntary compliance have been exhausted. To Mattingly, now is the time to “double-down,” he said.
“Our efforts in social distancing and hygiene have worked,” he said. “If you look at the rate of infection in Owensboro and Daviess County, we have done well. There have been some nice spring days and people are wanting to get out. Now is the time to double-down and not let our guards down. If people do see violations, I encourage them to use the state’s hotline (833-597-2337). Those reports will go to the state’s health departments and law enforcement agencies. This gives law enforcement a tool to use at their discretion. We are going to be reasonable and request that people follow the order, but our law enforcement will absolutely enforce it. The order shall remain in effect through the duration of the governor’s state of emergency.”
