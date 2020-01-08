City and county officials prepare for heavy rains

The National Weather Service is predicting that this weekend's storms could dump as much as 3 to 4 inches on Owensboro and Daviess County.
According to the weather service, rain chances will increase beginning on Thursday with on-and-off showers continuing into Friday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to begin Friday evening and continue into Saturday where the likelihood of severe storms will increase and wind gusts are anticipated to reach 30 mph to 40 mph. Rainfall and potential flooding are expected through Sunday.
The forecast will affect all of the counties in the region.
To mitigate the potential impact on the area, the weather service called a conference with Owensboro-Daviess County officials and first responders on Tuesday to prepare for the upcoming weather system, said Andy Ball, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency director.
"The conference included area schools, fire departments, law enforcement, 911, the ambulance service (AMR), City of Whitesville, Kenergy, Regional Water Resource Agency, Public Works as well as others that would be a part of any coordinated emergency operation," he said. "The National Weather Service will do this anytime that they are predicting a weather event."
The potential, according to the weather service, is high for urban, poor drainage and small stream flooding and while it may not seem like the case, the community can also pitch in to help lessen the impact, Ball said.
"A major focus is for residents to make sure that their storm drains are cleaned out," he said. "Driving around town, we see that a lot of these drains are clogged. If citizens would aid us in making sure they are clear, that would be a big help."
Ball, along with Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher and Owensboro Street Manager Kevin DeRossitt, also encourages anyone that runs into floodwaters to, "Turn Around, Don't Drown," Ball said.
"That saying is there for a reason," he said. "People often think that they can go through floodwaters and make it. Some do, but in reality, those that don't had that same thought and made that same mistake. Find an alternate route. Rarely do we have new streets that flood, so most are aware of where it floods."
However, the likelihood of someone trying to cross floodwaters is common.
"If they do get into a situation where they have stupidly tried to go through flooded roads and get stuck, then they need to definitely get out of the car," he said. "A lot of deaths occur because people try to stay with the car. They need to get those windows down as soon as possible and at least try to get to the roof. ... If it is rushing water, which is rare but can happen, it may be safe to stay on the top of the car rather than try to make it to shore."
For more information on what do do in the event of the flood, information can be found at ready.gov or the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.