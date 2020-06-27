Owensboro and Daviess County parks will reopen on Monday.
On Friday, Daviess Fiscal Court announced that playground equipment located at “all Daviess County Fiscal Court park facilities” will reopen on Monday.
As baseball practice for local leagues, picnic shelter reservations and other park amenities have opened, it is beginning to feel a little more like summer, said Ross Leigh, county parks director.
“Playgrounds will open in both the city and the county on June 29,” he said. “Myself and Amanda Rogers (Owensboro Parks Department director) have been working together throughout and planning along with following the state’s guidance. We understand that every parent and child in Owensboro-Daviess County want this equipment opened up as much as we do.”
While playgrounds are opening back up, county park officials are waiting before opening back up their popular and highly utilized spray parks, Leigh said.
“We are in the process of putting up new 20-by-20 shade structures at Horse Fork Creek Park,” he said. “As far as when the spray parks are opening, that isn’t happening yet. We have had some conversations with city parks and it is on the horizon. We will, as we have done throughout, have to keep looking to the guidance. Obviously they are popular and groups of 50 will be allowed on July 1, but we don’t have the staff or lifeguards to enforce that guidance. Luckily they are simple to bring back online and we foresee that they will reopen this summer.”
The county parks department has also begun taking shelter reservations again for parties under 50 people. As more amenities open up, the department, as is the reminder from all governmental departments daily, asks people to respect the guidelines and monitor their children, Leigh said.
“We will be sanitizing on a daily basis,” he said. “It will be up to the public to monitor their children and take the necessary precautions. It is at the point that we are comfortable opening back up. Aside from the spray parks, we are back online we have started local league practices and game schedules are being figured out as we speak. We are close to being back to the full swing of things and that has been our goal all along.”
Rogers couldn’t be reached for comment.
