Daviess Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission have pledged $150,000 apiece to the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund.
The court announced during Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting that it and the city had come to a mutual agreement to each put $150,000 in the pot in the hopes of encouraging private and corporate citizens to donate to aid those in the area most negatively impacted by COVID-19, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
County Commissioner George Wathen, who also serves as the county representative on the COVID-19 Response Council, informed the council of his intent to bring the need for another round of funding to the court, which led to the court’s unanimous decision to inject the match with the city on Thursday.
“Because of the CARES funding, we have money available and are able to take a targeted approach to get aid out as quickly as we can,” Mattingly said. “We are happy to have those funds available and are happy to be able to partner with the city and we are hopeful that we will be able to inspire the private sector to contribute to the fund like they did last time.”
In July, the court and city commission partnered with United Way, Green River Community Foundation and Audubon Area Community Services to establish the fund and seek contributions from the community for aiding community service organizations that address the rising needs of people due to the pandemic.
Both the city and county put in $150,000 each in July and the community answered their call, increasing the fund to $787,249, a bulk of which was made up of community donations.
That fund has almost been depleted after awarding 70 grants, said Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager.
“We understand the need and that the fund is getting low,” he said. “We know the need for assistance will continue into the new year so we are happy to provide an additional contribution to those who will use it to aid those in need. The community responded as we had hoped the first time and we hope it will be the same this time around.”
If it is one thing that 2020 has highlighted it’s the vulnerability of people in the community, which is why being able to once again add to this fund is a blessing, said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
“I hope it opens a lot of eyes of the great need in our community and that we all stay mindful of those important programs that address those needs even moving forward past COVID-19. We are truly blessed to have the funds to partner with Fiscal Court in what way we can.”
The continued support and partnerships that have formed to address the growing needs brought on by COVID-19 is incredible, said David Ross, the local United Way president.
“The most expensive portion of the pandemic so far will be in the first and second quarters of 2021,” he said. “Many of the federal programs will re-load with more money for rent and utilities right after the first of the year. The need for food, meals and afterschool programs will continue. Depending on the school schedules and child care needs, we could see the need for assistance spike exponentially in the first six months of 2021.
“With the increasing numbers of cases and deaths, there will be more strain on those agencies providing services. There are many moving pieces and there are never easy answers to complex problems, but our community’s collective approach with the support of the foundations, businesses and individuals continues to amaze me. The local support has literally saved lives. “
To donate to the Green River Area Covid-19 Response Fund, send a check to Green River Area Covid-19 Response Fund, PO Box 705, Owensboro KY 42302.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.