Daviess Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission are preparing to waive license fees associated with restaurants and bars for the next year.
The move is to continue to provide relief for those restaurants and bars that have carried the brunt of Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“This action would be a waiver of those fees,” he said. “It does not negate the responsibility of the business owner to renew their licenses. Right now the county attorney (Claud Porter) is looking into the steps that need to be taken and we hope that he will come back in the next meeting and give us the go-ahead. We will have a resolution ready. It will translate to $15,000 saved for those restaurants and bars in the county. You might not think that is a lot of money, but right now every little bit goes a long way, especially headed into January and February.”
Like Fiscal Court, the Owensboro City Commission is also planning to waive those fees, said Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager.
“We are working to get it done before the new year,” he said. “The city attorney (Steve Lynn) is looking into what we need to do procedurally. The commission is unanimous in their desire to waive those fees on behalf of restaurants and bars as they continue to struggle. We are forgoing the $91,000 that we would collect in fees. My understanding is that the average savings per business, depending on their licenses, is between $1,000 to $3,000.”
While the waiver would only apply to those fees collected by local government, the good news is that the state has also waived fees, per an order by Beshear on Nov. 5 while restaurants and bars could still operate at 50% capacity.
The fee waiver does not apply to producers, distributors, wholesalers and others who continued operations through the state of emergency.
Beshear followed his popular fee waiver announcement with new mandates shutting down schools, in-person dining and beverage consumption as well as limiting gatherings and occupancy percentages on Nov. 18.
The licensing fee waiver is one of many steps that have been taken to ease the burden of restaurants and bars, which have been the focus of Beshear’s restrictions since the onset of the pandemic.
In April, city officials released a three-pronged package that consisted of a $2,500 Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant, a credit to all “city commercial sanitation” accounts of $18 for May and June; and a Rental Assistance Program providing up to three months of rental assistance for eligible renters.
On Nov. 16, officials began sending out award letters to those landlords and small business owners that requested aid that was made available through CARES Act funding via the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
To date, the city has sent out $173,331 with $130,831 being awarded to 73 applicants through the rental assistance program and $42,500 for 17 small business applicants. The city received $294,000 in this first round of funding through HUD.
In May, as restaurants began to reopen to 33% capacity after nearly two months of being closed to in-person dining, the city eased its encroachment permit policies to allow businesses to take advantage of outdoor seating to supplement restricted indoor seating.
That policy has persisted throughout the pandemic.
On Thursday, Fiscal Court unanimously voted to initiate the Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Program to support those restaurants and bars in the county that pay county occupational and net profits taxes.
The program will be funded through the county’s economic development fund and will not exceed $250,000 with eligible businesses being able to apply for $5,000 in relief.
The purpose of the program is to support county businesses, including those eligible establishments in Whitesville, said Mattingly.
Application’s for the Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Program opened on Friday with the deadline set for Dec. 21.
Forms can be found on the Fiscal Court website at daviessky.org and must be mailed to the Daviess County Courthouse, 212 St. Ann St. Forms must be filled out and accompanied with copies of their applicable licenses as well as a W-9, given that $5,000 will be considered a grant, said David Smith, Daviess County director of legislative services and ABC coordinator.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.