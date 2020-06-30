Spray parks in Owensboro and Daviess County will reopen prior to Independence Day.
On Monday, Daviess County and Owensboro Parks and Recreation Departments announced that the popular park amenities would be reopening to the public.
Daviess County spray parks at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks are scheduled to open on Thursday with the spray park at Horse Fork Creek Park remaining closed until further notice due to the ongoing construction of two 20-by-20 shade structures, said Ross Leigh, county parks director.
The cost of the two shade structures is $7,760. “The footers for the structure are 9 feet deep, so it will take a few weeks for those to set and for the spray park to reopen,” he said.
“While we couldn’t open on Memorial Day when people expect these amenities to reopen, the timing is perfect to be able to reopen before July 4. It is a wonderful opportunity for people to be outside. People will be out in the UV rays of the sun and if they maintain social distancing, it will probably be the safest environment on Daviess County.”
For Daviess Fiscal Court, the ability to be able to reopen is exciting, but as always in the COVID-age, they stress caution, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We are excited to be able to open up more amenities for the people of Owensboro-Daviess County,” he said. “We ask that people be careful. It is hard to social distance kids, but they need to be as careful as possible. That being said, we hope that they enjoy the rest of their summer.”
On the city-side, the spray parks located at Smothers, Legion and Kendell-Perkins parks will reopen from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The reopening of the spray parks will round out the city’s reopening of playgrounds and Combest Pool at Chautauqua Park on Monday. Some park amenities like various sports courts and Cravens Pool will remain closed due to the state guidance.
Like the county, city officials are happy to be able to reopen park amenities to the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County, but stress caution, said City Manager Nate Pagan.
“We have worked collaboratively with the county to make sure that we are opening up on a similar schedule,” he said. “It is good to see things begin to reopen. I know that parents and families have been cooped up and we are glad that they can get out and be active.”
