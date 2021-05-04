The city of Owensboro is asking residents to submit their ideas for the renaming of the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area to something with a little more local flavor.
The winning submission will be featured on signage and other beautification projects in the neighborhood, while the winner will take home a $100 gift card.
Abbey Shelton, community development director, said Monday that she was originally asked by City Commissioners to come up with some possible names for the revitalization project.
“We really hadn’t gone that far into it because the beautification process is a little bit down the road,” Shelton said. “I came up with a few names and then I thought I would leave it up to the citizens. ...Two heads are better than one, quite honestly.”
Area residents are invited to submit their ideas to www.surveymonkey.com/r/northwestname, the city’s website at www.owensboro.org through May 31.
Members of the public will be able to vote for their favorite name between June 31 and June 30, and the winning name will be announced during the July meeting of the Owensboro Board of Commissioners.
A Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grantee-designated area targeted for revitalization. An NRSA is different from other local targeted areas in that the designation is reviewed and approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city said in a statement Monday that applications for the Community Catalyst Grant programs in the Northwest NRSA are now being accepted. The boundaries for this revitalization area are Walnut Street to Ewing Road and the north side of Fifth Street to the corporate boundaries on the river. A map outlining the boundaries can be found at www.owensboro.org under the Community Development Department tab.
The available grant programs are:
• Single Family New Development Grant Program
• Single Family Rehabilitation Grant Program
• 50/50 Demolition Grant Program
Shelton said applications will be accepted as long as federal funding is available, and those interested in one of the grants are encouraged to apply.
“On the federal funding side, we shouldn’t run out of funds,” she said. “We could go through that money and then quite possibly go back and ask for more, depending on the success of the program.”
