The Owensboro City Commission has unanimously approved an agreement with Daviess County, which will keep the jointly funded juvenile court program operating for at least another three years.
City Manager Nate Pagan said during the meeting that the original agreement was approved by both the city and county in 2013 and was subsequently extended in 2015 and 2018. Under the current agreement, which was set to expire at the end of 2021, the two governments share the cost of funding the program.
“This municipal order approves another three-year term with each the city and the county providing $70,000 annually for the cost of the program,” Pagan said.
Administered by the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, the program is available to youths ages 12-17 who have been charged with an eligible offense, are dependent on drugs or alcohol, referred to the program and accepted into the program after an assessment.
“We have assessed in the last year 41 young adults, between 12 and 17. We have accepted 17 of them, four are still there; we are going to graduate another one or two soon,” Claud Porter, Daviess County attorney, said during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Porter said eligible offenses include non-violent, non-sexual, public or drug offenses.
To date, the Juvenile Drug Court program has assessed roughly 750 youths, approved and worked with roughly 350 youths and their families, with about 200 of those graduating from the program.
The program requires parents or guardians to sign an agreement, as well as random drug testing, mandatory school attendance, an imposed curfew and supervision by the program coordinator or the court.
“They must be dependent on drugs, alcohol or whatever substance it may be, but not addicted,” Porter said.
Once the addiction stage is reached, more specialized treatment is required that is above what the joint-program is able to handle.
Mayor Tom Watson said he has attended the graduation ceremonies typically held for those who have successfully completed the program, and it is a moving sight.
“The graduates will write up a letter of thanksgiving, is what I always call it, and explain their problem, talk about it in public and it all comes from what you guys are doing and all through that time and it is really a special program,” Watson said. “It is so special, some of these young folks have never spoken in public in their life and they feel so good about graduating from this program; it is amazing. ”
In other business, the Owensboro City Commission approved the implementation of a grant that will pay one-half of the $307,952.60 to purchase 79 body-worn cameras for the Owensboro Police Department. The grant will be administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance and is designed to provide critical resources to law enforcement jurisdictions.
Pagan said the remaining $153,976.30 will be paid for by the city, and has been budged for the current fiscal year.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
