The City of Owensboro has formed a partnership with Owensboro Community and Technical College to recruit and retain law enforcement personnel.
Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission unanimously approved Municipal Order 26-2020 establishing the Project Badge Initiative.
The goal of the initiative is to aid the city and Owensboro Police Department in recruiting and retaining members of law enforcement, said Mayor Tom Watson.
“With all of the (national) discussion surrounding defunding the police, we felt that we needed to put in more money to the department and our law enforcement because we have a good department and a good chief,” he said. “We need to continue to be able to retain and recruit the best possible. It is an excellent program, and we need to show our police department that we support them, especially as we continue to see turnover.”
The initiative will allow recruits going through the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, aside from finishing their training, to gain 45 credit hours toward an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice, said Brock Peterson, OCTC criminal justice program coordinator.
“They will have to, either during the academy or after, finish the additional 15 hours of general education credits to round out the degree,” he said. “They will come out with an associate’s in criminal justice. The state had a similar program called Educating Heroes, but when the pandemic hit, they dropped the program. I spoke with (OPD) Chief (Art) Ealum, and we agreed that a program like this was important.”
While the new initiative may take some students out of OCTC’s pool for the full criminal justice program, it does provide a better opportunity for potential cadets to go through the academy and come out with the degree that law enforcement agencies look for, Peterson said.
“I understand that the talent pool has lessened, and with that degree requirement, it can get smaller,” he said. “We want to help those agencies out there and if we can help out, we will help out. They will come out having graduated from the academy as well as from OCTC. It is a win for everybody.”
While the academy won’t get back into action again until March, Ealum and Peterson along with city officials have discussed allowing potential hires awaiting the academy to be able to finish those general education credits now, Peterson said.
“We have some options, but right now as is the case everywhere, we are in a holding pattern,” he said. “We are also pursuing a separate agreement with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. So even with the state defunding their program, we are still working to support our local guys.”
Jacob Mulliken
