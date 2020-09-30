Earth-moving equipment loomed large behind city officials and project developers during Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the Fairview Drive extension.
Mayor Tom Watson led the brief ceremony of what will be a 2,600-foot road expansion, stretching from the rear side of the Downs Subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road.
Watson said the extension — a $3 million, public-private project — will serve as the primary access to the new Daviess County Middle School and other future developments along the route.
“I was always interested in it for the safety factor with the school buses and getting the kids to Daviess County Middle School safe,” Watson said. “It’s about getting them off 54 as soon as we can and not have to wander through subdivisions.”
The city initially purchased 24.28 acres from the Pantle family for about $100,000 an acre. However, the city, which also received a $500,000 grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to help with the cost, only required 1.366 acres for the extension.
The remaining acreage has been sold to developer Gary Cecil’s Professional Properties and Construction, LLC. He plans to construct commercial properties within the portion he bought from the city.
Cecil, who attended the ceremony, said the 54 corridor area provides an opportunity that’s otherwise limited in a landlocked city such as Owensboro, with the Ohio River at the northern edge and the flood-prone lands to the south and west.
“We’ve looked all over,” Cecil said. “The floodplain stops you and you’re bounded by the floodplain if you’re not bounded by the river.”
The extension is being constructed by Envision Contracting, a Matt Hayden-owned company.
Hayden, who attended the ceremony, said the extension will not only be an important connector to other thoroughfares but it will also help alleviate traffic from Kentucky 54 once the widening of it begins.
“You really will appreciate it once the construction starts on 54,” said Hayden, who has been instrumental in developing inside the 54 corridor with Gateway Commons. “This will provide another north-south connector that’s been desperately needed.”
Daviess County Public Schools will also play a part in the extension project.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins, who had a scheduling conflict and could not be at the ceremony, said the district will make improvements to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road, including the addition of a turn lane from Hayden Road to the new Fairview Drive extension.
“The Fairview extension is an essential component for us to improve the flow of traffic for our parents as well as our school buses,” Robbins said. “We’re delighted this project is moving forward and happy to be a contributor to making it happen for the community.”
The Fairview extension is scheduled to be finished by December 2021 followed by DCMS in the spring of 2022.
“I know there was an ambition to go ahead and get the road completed ahead of the school opening because it has a greater community good there as well,” Robbins said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
