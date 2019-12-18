City buys vacant land for future Habitat homes

The Owensboro City Commission approved using federal money Tuesday to buy three vacant lots, which will then be turned over to Habitat for Humanity to build single-family homes to sell to low-to-moderate-income families.
The vacant lots are at 1013, 1015 and 1017 W. Eighth St.
Abby Shelton, Owensboro community development director, said the properties were demolished earlier this year and had been the site of property maintenance violations, drug usage and a homicide.
Virginia Braswell, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, was pleased about receiving the property for the future homes.
“We appreciate the partnership with the city and looking forward to working with them on plans for these lots,” she said.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps build homes for families under a certain income level. Families or individuals need to apply for these homes and will still need to pay a mortgage.
City Manager Nate Pagan said two homes would be built on the vacant lots. Habitat for Humanity also has four other existing housing projects on the same street.
The city has previously purchased other property, such as 2610 Cravens Ave., to give to Habitat for Humanity to improve community development, Shelton said.
“When I say community development, I mean quite literally putting homeowners that have a stake in that area on streets to combat any adverse situation in that area,” she said.
The city is using money from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which is administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and intends to provide affordable housing for low-income groups.
Shelton said the lots would be bought for $45,000 total or $15,000 for each property.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
