City celebrating Greenbelt extension

City officials will open the latest extension of the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park with a 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the Greenbelt has become a popular part of Owensboro's identity, making it worthy of celebrating any time a new section is added.
"I look at it like the parking garage or the bluegrass museum," Hancock said. "We do this for one of our more significant projects and the Greenbelt is one of them. It's heavily utilized in our community and we've got individuals asking about it all the time -- when does it open and when can they use it? It's something runners, walkers, bikers, families use."
The ceremony will be held on the south section of Lagoon Lane off Kentucky 603. The extension begins at the Kentucky 54 and Ragu Drive intersection and runs about 1 mile with a 10-foot wide blacktop surface. It follows the former U.S. 60 bypass that is no longer used for traffic.
An existing portion of the old bypass has been converted into a parking lot and has been coated to give a fresh black surface and to make it easier for striping. Parking can be accessed from Lagoon Lane.
Work on the Greenbelt extension began in November 2018. However, wet weather delayed construction through the first part of 2019 and into the summer.
The contractor -- Envision Contractors LLC -- spent much of August catching up.
Hancock said this newest addition is considered a spur but it brings the Greenbelt's total length to 16 miles with more extensions planned for the future.
It connects the Greenbelt from Byers Avenue across Kentucky 54 where it picks up again in front of Huck's Food and Fuel at the corner of Ragu Drive and Kentucky 54.
"This section ties into the Heartland Subdivision and that (Heartland) one dead-ended close to Burger King on Kentucky 54 for years," Hancock said. "We have several of those (deadends) that we'll eventually tie in."
The bulk of the Greenbelt has been paid by federal dollars and it's named for former Mayor David Adkisson who championed a recreational trail that would encompass Owensboro.
In August 1996, the Owensboro City Commission approved a $940,297 grant through the federal Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act. That money would kickstart what was billed as a linear park.
This latest, 2019 portion came with a cost of $490,660 and was paid for through the city's Your Community Vision (YCV) funds. YCV dollars are generated by taking 0.33% of the 1.78% of the combined occupation and net profit taxes to pay for various capital improvement and infrastructure projects.
"Those federal dollars helped us secure the funding we needed to get the initial Greenbelt started," Hancock said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.