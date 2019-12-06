Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson's desire to take the annual Owensboro Christmas card into a different artistic direction seems to have paid off.
The card, titled Owensbear, was first unveiled at an Owensboro City Commission meeting on Oct. 1 by new designer, local artist Aaron Kizer. This year, city officials ordered 2,000 cards and have, in the first week of sales, already sold 1,100, Watson said.
"We have had a tremendous response and have heard zero negativity," he said. "We wanted something a little more joyous and a little more fun and Aaron (Kizer) was kind enough to do his magic, I couldn't be happier with it. We had an initial print run of 2,000 and we have done over 1,100 in roughly the last week. I would like Aaron to do it next year. I would be crazy not to. He was so accommodating. Draft after draft, I would ask him for this and that. He was like a kid and loved the challenge of it. He is an unbelievable talent for us to have in the community and we are very grateful."
The tradition of the city Christmas card was started by former Owensboro Mayor David Adkisson in 1988. The first card and every card until Kizer's was designed by local artist Rex Robinson, Watson said.
see christmas/page C6
"This card is expected by the community and it is definitely needed," Watson said. "David Adkisson was here the other day and he thought that it (the card) was a tremendous thing and he is happy that we are continuing the tradition with the Christmas card."
For the inspiration for the card, Kizer pulled from his own abstract eye, the spirit of Norman Rockwell's experiential themed works, as well as one of his most poignant childhood memories, a Christmas bear from 1986, Kizer said.
"It was Santa Bear with a cap and scarf," he said. "It wasn't the prettiest bear or necessarily cool, but it stuck with me. I remember it sitting at the Christmas tree every year after. As soon as I saw that that bear, I knew it was time for Christmas. Whoever created this bear is very fortunate, they had the opportunity to play a part in a family memory that has stuck with me my whole life."
Owensbear Christmas cards are for sale on the first floor of Owensboro City Hall during regular business hours for $2 plus tax, Watson said.
"We hope to sell enough to cover the cost," he said. "There are quite a few people that collect the cards year to year. ... I know that the fact that we are continuously selling them is a testament that the card depicts what we are all about in Owensboro: kindness, caring and love."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.