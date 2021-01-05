At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following items:
• Circuit Court Judge Jay A. Wethington, Daviess Circuit Court Judge will administer oath of office to the Owensboro City Commission members.
• Present the 2020 Cap Gardner Award
• Elect mayor pro tem
• Consider appointing Lauren Osowicz as a joint city-county member of the GRADD Board of Directors for a three-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021
• Consider appointing Jerry Ray Davis to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to fill the remainder of a term ending Dec. 31, 2021
• Consider appointing Matt Fitzgerald to serve Audubon Area Community Services Board as the mayor’s designee to a term ending Dec. 31, 2024
• Consider reappointing Ted Lolley and Dr. Tom Maddox to the City Utility Commission for a three-year term effective Jan. 8, 2021
• Consider appointing Mark Castlen to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for a one-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021
• Consider appointing Larry Maglinger to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee to fill the remainder of a term ending Oct. 4, 2023
• Consider second reading of an ordinance to close a 0.153-acre portion of the right-of-way alley off East 15th Street and adjacent to 1501 Haynes Ave. from 1527 Jackson St. to 1719 Jackson St. All adjoining and/or abutting property owners have consented to the closure. Southern Tank & Manufacturing, Inc. petitioned the city for the closing.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance eliminating nonpartisan primary elections. The Owensboro Board of Commissioners wishes to reinstate the practice of conducting nonpartisan primaries in future elections.
• Hear city manager items
• Consider Sarah D. Henry — probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Jan. 18, 2021
• Consider Jeremiah A. Pye — probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Jan. 18, 2021
• Consider Kevin D. Lang — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Jan. 1, 2021
• Consider Brad N. Hall — regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Jan. 6, 2021
• Hear city manager comments
• Hear City Commission member comments
Due to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, public attendance will not be permitted at the meeting. No primary location will be set for public attendance as per Kentucky OAG 20-05. The public can view the meeting live on Facebook @CityofOwensboro or at www.owensboro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.