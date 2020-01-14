At its 5 p.m. special called meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Consider the second reading of an ordinance annexing property located at 1030 Burlew Blvd.
• Consider the second reading of an ordinance annexing property located at 3509 Fairview Drive.
• Consider the first reading of an ordinance revising the City of Owensboro Employee handbook of policy 109.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Professional Properties and Construction, LLC for the reimbursement of 100% of the total ad valorem tax (excluding school tax), net profits and occupational tax revenues for five years.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Jed Rentals, LLC for the reimbursement of 100% of the total ad valorem tax (excluding school tax), net profits and occupational tax revenues for five years and an additional three year period for 100% of the total ad valorem tax (excluding school tax), net profits, and occupational tax revenues derived from the 2013 annexation of Hobo Estates.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with the United Way of the Ohio Valley.
• Hear comments from City Manager Nate Pagan
• Hear comments from City Commissioners and Mayor
• Hear comments from the public
