The Owensboro City Commission unanimously approved an update to its Green River Area Development District Hazard Mitigation Plan during its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Blake Edge, GRADD director of community and economic development, said during the meeting that the hazard mitigation plan allows the city to receive funds from FEMA in the event that a disaster was declared in Kentucky.
“We go through and conduct a risk assessment,” Edge said. “We map all critical infrastructure and really, the goal is to develop projects to reduce the costs of disasters.
“It is required by FEMA to be adopted by each community.”
Edge said it has been a two-year process to update Owensboro’s plan, which has been approved by Kentucky Emergency Management and is currently undergoing review by FEMA.
“When they finish after 45 days it will be available,” he said.
While the hard copy of the document comes to about 800 pages, the digital version can be viewed online at the GRADD website.
Commissioner Bob Glenn asked Edge if any type of analysis is done as a part of the plan that shows the risk factors for a major natural disaster such as an earthquake or flood.
“Currently, there is actually a seismic study being conducted by the University of Kentucky that measures liquefaction,” Edge said. “If an earthquake were to happen, what would happen in the ground.”
GRADD is then able to put those numbers into a computer program called Hazus, which generates an estimation of what would happen during various natural disasters.
Mayor Tom Watson asked Edge if the hazard mitigation plan would help the city with its flood insurance.
“It will not help with earthquake insurance, it does however help with flood insurance,” Edge said.
In other business, the commission also unanimously approved the distribution of $157,299 to Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, made available by the Federal Transit Administration through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
The funds are designed to assist nonprofit groups with the transportation needs of older adults and individuals living with disabilities.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.