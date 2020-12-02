At its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following items:
Approved the following board appointments
• Appointed OPD Chief Art Ealum to a one-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021, to the Police and Firefighters’ Retirement Fund Board.
• Reappointed Timothy Collier and Glenn Ashby to three-year terms effective Jan. 1, 2021, to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission.
• Approved Ordinance 21-2020: An ordinance closing a portion of the north right-of-way of Emory Drive containing .023 acres located on the south side of the property at 2804 Frederica St. at the request of 4 Cats, LLC.
• Approved Ordinance 22-2020: An ordinance amending the annual budget for the fiscal year ending July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021, and amending Ordinance 7-2020 to roll over prior year 5339 grant funds and corresponding city match, as well as appropriate transit grant funds, received for purchase of an electric bus; and to appropriate federal grant funds received for the OD hazardous device robot upgrades.
• Heard the first reading of Ordinance 23-2020: An ordinance closing a portion of a 10-foot wide alley right-of-way containing .153 acres off East 15th Street and adjacent to 1501 Haynes Ave. from 1527 Jackson St. to 1719 Jackson St. at the request of Southern Tank & Manufacturing, INC.
Approved the following municipal orders
• Municipal Order 36-2020: A municipal order approving a 1.9% cost-of-living increase for all annuitants of the Owensboro Police and Firefighters’ Retirement Fund.
• Municipal Order 37-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for a thermal imaging camera grant through the Kentucky Fire Commission. No match required.
• Municipal Order 38-2020: A municipal order establishing an agency safety plan, including a safety management policy statement, risk matrix and safety targets for the Owensboro Transit System.
Approved the following personnel appointments
• Brandon M. Mitchell — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to clerk/typist with the Police Department, effective Jan. 4, 2021.
• Jeffery S. Brown — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to crew leader with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Dec. 7, 2020.
• Colby L. Grayson — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to fire driver/engineer with the Fire Department, effective Dec. 8, 2020.
• Steven W. Reddish — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to fire driver/engineer with the Fire Department, effective Dec. 8, 2020.
• Jason W. Goddard — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police sergeant with the Police Department, effective Dec. 8, 2020.
• Anthony R. Williams — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police sergeant with the Police Department, effective Dec. 8, 2020.
• Jeremy S. Mulligan — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police lieutenant with the Police Department, effective Dec. 8, 2020.
• Joseph C. Calvert — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works maintenance worker with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Dec. 23, 2020.
• Robert M. Lacy — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Dec. 23, 2020.
• Elizabeth A. Moore — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Dec. 23, 2020.
• Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed Dec. 1, 2020, as Health Care Professionals and First Responders Day in Owensboro.
