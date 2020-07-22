At its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, July 21, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following items:
Approved the following board appointments:
• Reappointed Zach Draeger to a two-year term effective July 1, 2020, to the Audubon Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappointed Andrea Johnson to a two-year term effective Aug. 1, 2020, to the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappointed Ed Odom to a two-year term effective July 1, 2020, to the Dogwood Azalea Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appointed Timothy Scheidegger, Scott Gilliam, Terri Hedges, Eric Houtchen and Tracey Bivins Helm to a two-year term effective July 21, 2020, to the Shifley York Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappointed Dale Taylor to a three-year term effective July 1, 2020, and reappoint Lisa Fulkerson to a three-year term effective Aug. 15, 2020, to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• Reappointed Louise Murdock to a three-year term effective Aug. 1, 2020, to the Historic Preservation Board.
• Reappointed Shelley Shepherd to a three-year term effective July 18, 2020, to the Civil Service Commission.
• Appointed Lieutenant Mike Staples to fill the remainder of a term effective Aug. 1, 2020 and ending Jan. 1, 2023, to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board.
Heard the first reading of the following ordinances:
• Ordinance 9-2020: An ordinance closing a portion of the south right-of-way of West Fifth Street on the north side of the property located at 1008 W. Fifth St. and containing .022 acres at the request of Visha, LLC.
• Ordinance 10-2020: An ordinance annexing to the city of Owensboro certain unincorporated territory in the county of Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being properly owned by the Daviess County School District Finance Corporation containing 22.799 acres, more or less.
• Ordinance 11-2020: An ordinance annexing to the city of Owensboro certain unincorporated territory in the county of Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being property owned by Senior Green, LLC containing 24.737 acres.
• Ordinance 12-2020: An ordinance of the city of Owensboro expanding the boundaries of the Gateway Commons Development Area approving an amended and restated local participation agreement relating to the development area.
Approved the following municipal orders:
• Municipal Order 17-2020: A municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute the filing of a coronavirus relief fund application for reimbursement of incurred expenses in the in CRF funds with the Department for Local Government.
• Municipal Order 18-2020: A municipal order establishing and maintaining a formal list of the roads within and maintained by the city of Owensboro.
• Municipal Order 19-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to negotiate and execute a real estate purchase agreement for the acquisition of property located at 1426 Jackson St., declaring the property as surplus.
• Municipal Order 20-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a deed conveying the city’s one-third interest in Lot 3 consisting of 8.41 acres and identified as 3818 Airpark and Kentucky Bioprocessing, Inc.
Approved the financial report for the period ending May 31, 2020.
Approved the following personnel appointments:
• Jeffery L. Horton — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to radio network systems technician with the Information Technology Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020.
• Luke A. Cecil — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire lieutenant with the Fire Department, effective Aug. 2, 2020.
• Bradley S. Leonard — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire lieutenant with the Fire Department, effective Aug. 2, 2020.
• Clayton R. Tuma — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire lieutenant with the Fire Department, effective Aug. 2, 2020.
• Buster D. Davidson III — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire captain with the Fire Department, effective Aug. 2, 2020.
• Edward M. Smith II — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire captain with the Fire Department, effective Aug. 2, 2020.
• David K. Veach — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to fire captain with the Fire Department, effective Aug. 2, 2020.
• Chelsey J. Johnson — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to secretary with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020.
• Mark A. Hammonds — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective July 1, 2020.
• John D. Berry — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to instrument technician with the Public Works Engineering Department, effective July 8, 2020.
• Zane G. Rutherford — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to road worker with the Public Works Street Department, effective July 22, 2020.
• Don W. Troutman — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective July 15, 2020.
