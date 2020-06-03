At its meeting Tuesday via teleconference, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following items:
• Approved reappointing Bob Whitmer to a four-year term effective July 1, 2020, to the Regional Water Resource Agency board of directors.
• Approved reappointing Elaine Wright and Robin Joska to a three-year term effective June 5, 2020, and Jiten Shah to a three-year term effective June 22, 2020, to the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board.
• Approved reappointing Lelan Hancock to a three-year term effective July 1, 2020, to the Riverpark Center board.
• Approved appointing Ryan Bays to a three-year term effective July 1, 2020, to the County Board of Assessment Appeals.
• Heard the first reading of Ordinance 6-2020: An ordinance amending Chapter 3, Article III, Section 3-57 of the Owensboro Municipal Code relating to the entertainment destination district.
• Heard the first reading of Ordinance 7-2020: An ordinance adopting and approving the annual budget of the City of Owensboro for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021.
• Heard the first reading of Ordinance 8-2020: An ordinance amending the annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020 and amending ordinance 9-2019 to appropriate funds for COVID-19 related expenses, overtime costs due to vacancies and changes in health insurance election in the fund.
• Heard municipal order 13-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for a bulletproof vest partnership initiative grant.
• Heard municipal order 14-2020: A municipal order authorizing the Owensboro Police Department to donate a surplus vehicle to Owensboro Community and Technical College.
• Heard municipal order 15-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application and accept funding for the BJA FY 20 coronavirus emergency supplemental funding program administered by the department of justice.
• Approved the following personnel appointments:
Rafael E. Ballenilla — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
Leslie M. Burns — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
Jonathan E. Cain — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
Jacob T. Chesher — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
Aaron C. Duncan — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
Kelsey A. Grigsby — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
Timothy D. Kendall — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
William H. Riney — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective Aug. 3, 2020
REGULAR STATUS
John R. Bell — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Police Officer with the Police Department, effective May 26, 2020
