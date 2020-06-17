At its meeting Tuesday via teleconference, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following items:
• Approved reappointing Debbie Zuerner-Johnson as a joint city-county appointment to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee, term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
• Approved appointing Sarah Adkins as a joint city-county appointment to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug and Alcohol Steering Committee, term expiring Sept. 1, 2022.
• Approved the second reading of Ordinance 6-2020: An ordinance amending Chapter 3, Article III, Section 3-57 of the Owensboro Municipal Code relating to the entertainment destination district.
• Approved the second reading of Ordinance 7-2020: An ordinance adopting and approving the annual budget of the City of Owensboro for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021.
• Approved the second reading of Ordinance 8-2020: An ordinance amending the annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020 and amending ordinance 9-2019 to appropriate funds for COVID-19 related expenses, overtime costs due to vacancies and changes in health insurance election in the fund.
• Approved Municipal Order 16-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a second amended lease with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum amending terms relating to the use of the capital reserve maintenance fund, releasing all financial claims against the city and reaffirming all terms in the lease and first amended lease.
Approved the following:
• John David Rudy — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to maintenance worker with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective June 21, 2020.
Regular Status
• Nicholas D. Bramschreiber — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to network systems engineer with the Information Technology Department, effective June 23, 2020.
• Jeffrey S. Glass — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to network systems engineer with the Information Technology Department, effective June 23, 2020.
• Kenneth L. Winchester — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to network systems engineer with the Information Technology Department, effective June 23, 2020.
