At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following agenda items:
Appointed Capt. Richard Peach to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board to a two-year term ending on Jan. 1, 2022.
Appointed Maj. David Powell to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board to a three-year-term ending Jan 1. 2023.
Appointed John Gleason to the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board to a four-year term ending on Jan. 1 2024.
Appointed Dale Taylor to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board to fill the remainder of an unexpired term ending July 1, 2020.
Appointed Lisa Fulkerson to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board to fill the remainder of an unexpired term ending Oct. 15, 2020.
Closed and abandoned a portion of an alley right-of-way at the rear of 418 and 424 Bolivar Street at the request of SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Passed an ordinance amending and updating sections 5-127, 5-129, 5-130, 5-136, and 5-137 of the property maintenance code.
Heard the first reading of an ordinance annexing property located at 1030 Burlew Blvd.
Heard the first reading of an ordinance annexing property located at 3509 Fairview Drive.
Considered the financial report for the period ending Nov. 30, 2019.
Approved the following personnel appointments:
John D. Rudy -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to laborer/maintenance helper with the Public Works Ground Department, effective Jan. 20, 2020.
Sherree L. McCormick -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to revenue clerk with the Finance Department, effective Jan. 27, 2020.
Katherine M. Phelps -- Probationary, full time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective Jan. 20, 2020.
John W. Preston -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Jan. 7, 2020.
Heard comments from City Manager Nate Pagan.
Heard comments from city commissioners.
