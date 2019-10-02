At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following agenda items:
• Aaron Kizer unveiled the 2019 city Christmas card.
• Recognized the retirement of IT Infrastructure Manager Rick Graves.
• Proclaimed Oct. 1 as Julius Maddox Day.
• Heard a Spectra update from Spectra General Manager Laura Alexander
•Reappointed Starling Lambert to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.
•Heard the first reading of Ordinance 31-2019: An ordinance annexing to they City of Owensboro certain unincorporated territory in the county of Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being property owned by Cedarhurst of Owensboro Real Estate, LLC and located at 1900 Pleasant Valley Road, containing seven acres, more or less.
• Approved Municipal Order 24-2019: An order authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with the River City Pickleball, Inc. establishing pickleball courts in York Park and further establishing sponsorship funding.
• Approved Municipal Order 25-2019: An order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for law enforcement protection program grant funding through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security in the amount of $18,765. If approved the money will be used by the Owensboro Police Department to purchase 15 Tasers, 15 Taser battery packs and 20 taser cartridges.
• Approved Municipal Order 26-2019: An order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for law enforcement protection program grant funding through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security in the amount of $5,176. If approved the money will be used by the Owensboro Police Department to purchase eight soft body armor vests and eight ballistic plates.
• Approved the following personnel appointments:
David Lopez -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to crew leader with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Oct. 14, 2019.
Adrienne R. Carrico -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to executive assistant to mayor with the Administration Department, effective Oct. 1, 2019.
David L. Taylor -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to property maintenance inspector with the Public Works Engineering Department, effective Oct. 1, 2019.
Caleb S. Peterson -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Oct. 2, 2019.
John F. Priar -- Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Oct. 8, 2019.
