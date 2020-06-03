Owensboro City Commission members support expanding its downtown special events open container policies to weekends year-round.
Tuesday, the commission heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance expanding its Entertainment Destination Center (EDC) open container policies to the entire district, allowing “patrons to leave the premises of businesses that sell alcoholic beverages with alcoholic beverage drinks and consume those drinks in any entertainment destination center common area within the EDC,” according to the ordinance.
If approved, the policy would expand from special events to 5 p.m.-midnight every Friday and noon-midnight every Saturday and Sunday, as well as during designated special events.
The EDC policy began in May 2019 and was popular among patrons, restaurants, bars and event planners in the district, pushing city officials to begin the conversation of expansion in February, said Tim Ross, Owensboro’s director of public events.
“Initially it was done on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “We did it throughout last year with no real issues, and participants wanted to see the policy expand. It will entail the whole district and also be available for special events on weekdays. It will still be the same concept and state regulations not allowing outside drinks. All of our restaurants and bars have shown interest in having it.”
While the proposed expansion is a welcome sigh to many, one important aspect of the proposal is that it allows businesses that wish to opt out to do so, city commissioner Jeff Sanford said.
“There are provisions that will fit everybody,” he said. “I know a lot of restaurants and community members wanted to see it happen, and there are some that did not. That is why there is a provision that if you do not want it, then you can keep that perimeter around your function or establishment so you don’t have to have it. I think all sides will be content.”
With restaurants downtown beginning to open up per Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 guidance, the proposed expansion will be a boon for businesses, city commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said.
“We didn’t have any problems whatsoever during the first year,” she said. “This will give us more flexibility for events and make it more convenient for folks when we have conventions. It is more accommodating to business and our citizens in general. Our businesses are hurting, so anything we can do is a plus.”
The proposed expansion will also help in city officials’ efforts to bring more people downtown consistently, city commissioner Larry Conder said.
“Everyone’s habits are reformed,” he said. “Getting more people to come downtown will inevitably lead to more involvement, especially from those in the younger age brackets. By having the entertainment district, you are labeling downtown as a place with year-round amenities, and you will begin to see new and exciting business and further amenities grow.”
Ultimately, the potential of the entertainment district through the proposed expansion was part of a continuous growth strategy, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said.
“When Tim (Ross) presented it, it was a logical step,” he said. “From the very beginning, we wanted to start something and build on it as the community got accustomed, and now we are pushing it forward.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
