City commission to annex more properties

The Owensboro City Commission will hear the first reading of two property annexations at its Tuesday meeting.
The properties are located at 1030 Burlew Blvd. and 3509 Fairview Drive.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the properties were medical offices and a residential area respectively. Combined, the two properties sit on about 3.86 acres and are about four miles apart.
The two ordinances mentioned annexation incentive agreements for each property through municipal orders, but Pagan said only the ordinances were on the agenda for Tuesday. Tuesday's agenda had no municipal orders listed.
The residential property at Fairview Drive sits adjacent to the Kentucky 54 corridor, which has been become a major hub for retail, restaurants and medical offices. The city has annexed numerous properties in that area in recent years to capture tax revenue. The city also increases its geographical size with each annexation.
There are rules the city of Owensboro must follow before it can annex property. Properties -- commercial and residential -- must be contiguous or touching the city's boundary before they can be annexed. Once annexed, city properties will have the benefit of city services such as fire, police and sanitation.
The city has used tax incentives in the form of rebates, usually lasting from five to eight years, as a way to entice property owners to follow through with annexation. Those rebates usually cover city property taxes, net profit taxes and occupational taxes.
The property at 1030 Burlew Blvd. is home to the Premier Medical Group, Lab and Aesthetics and Pediatric Dentistry of Owensboro.
If annexed, the two properties will be the latest in numerous properties that have become apart of the city. In the past few months, the city has annexed property such as Moe's Southwest Grill and McAlister's Deli at 2065 E. Parrish Ave., and Cedarhurst Senior Living, an $18 million complex at 1900 Pleasant Valley Road and Kentucky 603, near Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Gateway Commons.
City Commissioners will hear the second reading of the property annexations Jan. 14.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
